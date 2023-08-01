DLF share price declined 4 per cent in morning trade on Tuesday amid reports of a block deal. The stock opened at ₹509.50 against the previous close of ₹518.75 and fell almost 4 per cent to the level of ₹498.45 on NSE with nearly one crore shares changing hands, NSE data showed. The buyers and sellers of the deals were not known.

A CNBC TV-18 report earlier suggested that a block deal amounting to ₹1,086.2 crore was to take place in DLF on August 1.

"The promoter or promoter group is said to be the seller, who is planning to sell the shares at approximately 3 per cent lower than the current market price (CMP)," reported CNBC TV-18.

Meanwhile, Abhilash Pagaria, Head of Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research believes there could be a slight weight up for DLF in the FTSE index in the next few days, potentially resulting in an Inflow of $5.5 million. In the MSCI index, however, there may be no impact in the near term.

On July 21, DLF reported a net profit of ₹527 crore for Q1FY24, better than Street's expectations. The company's consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2023 stood at ₹527 crore, indicating a notable 12.2 per cent increase compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

As Mint reported earlier, DLF's net profit outperformed analysts' estimates by a substantial margin, highlighting the company's strong financial performance during this period. In terms of revenue, DLF recorded ₹1,423.2 crore for the June quarter, slightly lower than the figure of ₹1,441.6 crore reported for the same period in the previous year.

Recently, DLF said it has entered into an agreement with Trident Buildtech, which is developing a slum rehabilitation project in Andheri West. In the June quarter (Q1FY24) earnings call, the DLF management said it would make an equity investment of around ₹400 crore for a 51 per cent stake in the project, spanning a 3-3.5 million sq ft (msf) saleable area.

DLF shares have strongly outperformed the benchmark Nifty this year so far. Shares of DLF have risen over 38 per cent this year so far against a 9 per cent gain in the Nifty50 index.

