DLF share price drops 4% amid reports of block deal; check details2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 10:50 AM IST
DLF share price: DLF shares have strongly outperformed the benchmark Nifty this year so far. Shares of DLF have risen over 38 per cent this year so far against a just 9 per cent gain in the Nifty50 index.
DLF share price declined 4 per cent in morning trade on Tuesday amid reports of a block deal. The stock opened at ₹509.50 against the previous close of ₹518.75 and fell almost 4 per cent to the level of ₹498.45 on NSE with nearly one crore shares changing hands, NSE data showed. The buyers and sellers of the deals were not known.
