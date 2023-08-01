DLF share price drops 4% amid reports of block deal; check details

DLF share price declined 4 per cent in morning trade on Tuesday amid reports of a block deal. The stock opened at ₹509.50 against the previous close of ₹518.75 and fell almost 4 per cent to the level of ₹498.45 on NSE with nearly one crore shares changing hands, NSE data showed. The buyers and sellers of the deals were not known.

