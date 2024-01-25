DLF share price gains nearly 4% as net profit rises 26% YoY in Q3
DLF achieved its highest quarterly sales booking of ₹9,047 crore, driven by the introduction of three new products. The company witnessed healthy demand momentum and sold out its projects in Gurugram within a record time. The new sales bookings for the nine months stood at ₹13,316 crore.
Shares of DLF, India's leading real estate developer, witnessed a strong surge in its stock value during today's trading session, propelled by the company's healthy performance in the December-ending quarter (Q3 FY24).
