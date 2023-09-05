DLF share price rose over 2% to touch a new 52-week high on Tuesday's session after the real estate giant was reported to have a pipeline of residential project launches worth close to ₹20,000 crore planned throughout the nation for this fiscal, according to moneycontrol's news report. DLF share price opened at intraday low of ₹514.05 apiece on BSE and touched an intraday high of ₹525.75.

Aakash Ohri, joint managing director and chief business officer at DLF, told Moneycontrol that the company has a residential launch pipeline worth close to ₹20,000 crore that is spread out among Gurugram, Panchkula, Chennai, and Mumbai.

A super-luxury residential project in Gurugram's DLF 5, a high-rise luxury residential development complex going up in the centre of Chennai, a mid- or high-rise in New Gurugram's Sector 76/77, and a low-rise residential development project going up in Chandigarh Tri-city are all part of the launch pipeline, said the moneycontrol report.

“We have a couple of high-rise launches planned for Gurugram. One is a mid segment and one is a super luxury segment expected to be launched in Q3 and Q4. A mid-segment independent floors project is expected to be launched in Panchkula in the coming quarters. The Mumbai project is expected to be launched in Q4. The project in Chennai is likely to be launched in Q4 or Q1 of next fiscal. It is in the design and approval stage right now. A portion of OneMidtown in Delhi (one tower) is expected to be launched in Q3 or Q4," Ohri told Moneycontrol, according to the news report.

On the technical front, as per trendlyne data, DLF stock price jumped 32% and outperformed its sector by 3.5% in the past year.

According to Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One, DLF stock prices have seen steady bounce from the mid August swing lows of around 470.

“DLF stock prices have now broken its previous swing high and continuous with its recent structure of higher top and higher bottom, we have strong positive bias on this counter where in the near term prices may head towards 600 , traders should continue with buying on dip with 500 seen as immediate support," added Bhosale.

For the quarter ended June, DLF reported a net profit of ₹527 crore, which surpassed analysts' expectations. The company's consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2023 stood at ₹527 crore, indicating a notable 12.2% increase compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

