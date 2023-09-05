DLF share price hits 52-week high on plans for residential project launches worth ₹20,000 crore2 min read 05 Sep 2023, 03:15 PM IST
DLF share price rises over 2% to touch 52-week high as company plans residential project launches worth ₹20,000 crore.
DLF share price rose over 2% to touch a new 52-week high on Tuesday's session after the real estate giant was reported to have a pipeline of residential project launches worth close to ₹20,000 crore planned throughout the nation for this fiscal, according to moneycontrol's news report. DLF share price opened at intraday low of ₹514.05 apiece on BSE and touched an intraday high of ₹525.75.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started