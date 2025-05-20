DLF share price jumps 5% on strong Q4 results. Should you buy, sell or hold the realty stock?

DLF share price jumped nearly 5% on Tuesday's session following the realty major's robust Q4 results. DLF's consolidated net profit surged by 39% to ₹1,282 crore in the January-March period, driven by increased revenue, while its total sales bookings reached a record ₹21,223 crore for the entire 2024-25 fiscal year, fueled by robust demand for luxury properties.

The company's sales bookings experienced a 44% rise from ₹14,778 crore in the previous 2023-24 financial year, supported by substantial pre-sales at its ultra-luxury housing development 'The Dahlias' in Gurugram, DLF stated in a release on Monday.

Total income for the January-March quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25 climbed to ₹3,347.77 crore, compared to ₹2,316.7 crore during the same period in the previous year.

During the fiscal year 2024-25, DLF's net profit grew to ₹4,366.82 crore, up from ₹2,723.53 crore in the prior year. The board has recommended a dividend of ₹6 per equity share, with a face value of ₹2 each, for the fiscal year 2024-25, pending approval from the shareholders.

Should you buy, sell or hold the realty stock? Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a 'buy' rating on the realty stock. The brokerage house said that the stellar performance of ‘The Dahlias’ drove the beat.

“In 4QFY25, DLF reported bookings of ₹20b, up 39% YoY (25% below our estimate). This impressive performance was fueled by healthy sales from the superluxury project ‘The Dahlias’, launched in 3QFY25, which contributed a total of ₹137b in FY25. Thus, FY25 exceeded the full-year pre-sales guidance,” said the brokerage.

Technical Views According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments, DLF share price has broken out of a 35-day base at 717.5 in the previous session, signaling bullish intent. The stock now eyes the weekly swing high of 793.5 as the next upside target. Volume during the base formation was accumulative, suggesting strong institutional interest. With daily moving averages beginning to catch up from below, the breakout appears well-supported. This alignment could act as a propeller for a smooth upward move toward the mentioned resistance zone.

