DLF, Macrotech among top 3 realty stocks to buy, as recommended by Edelweiss1 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 11:40 AM IST
- While higher interest rates are a worry, Edelweiss believes realty stocks are attractive from a medium-term perspective
While the FY18–20 period had witnessed working capital/debt buildup, cash flows generation of realty developers improved post-covid, H1FY23 marked a continuation of this trend with operating cash flows strengthening across most developers, barring Godrej Properties (GPL), said brokerage and research firm Edelweiss.