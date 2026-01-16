DLF to declare Q3FY26 results on this date. Check details

DLF, one of India’s leading real estate developers, on Friday, January 16, said it will announce its financial performance for the December-ending quarter (Q3FY26) and for the nine months ending December 31, 2025, next week on Thursday, January 22.

"The Company is scheduled to meet on Thursday, January 22, 2026, to consider and approve, inter alia, the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025," the company said in its regulatory filing.

Further, the company informed that the trading window for insiders will be closed from January 1, 2026, until 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025, to the Stock Exchange(s).

DLF Q2 FY25 performance For the September-ending quarter (Q2FY25), the company reported a 15% decline in consolidated net profit at ₹1,180 crore, while sales bookings jumped over six times to ₹4,332 crore.

Its revenue from operations fell to ₹1,643.04 crore during the quarter, down from ₹1,975 crore a year ago. Total income, however, rose to ₹2,262 crore from ₹2,181 crore in the year-ago period, supported by an increase in other income.

During the September quarter, DLF said two new assets were added to the annuity portfolio — 2.1 million square feet (first phase) at Atrium Place in Gurugram and 0.2 million square feet at DLF Midtown Plaza in Delhi.

DLF is primarily engaged in the development and sale of residential properties (the development business) and the leasing of commercial and retail properties (the annuity business).

DLF share price trend The company’s shares have remained under pressure since July, finishing five out of six months (including January) in the red, losing 22.5% of their value. The fall has also pushed the stock to trade 33% lower than its recent peak of ₹967, touched in April 2024.

The stock delivered a negative return of 17% in 2025, with the same momentum extending into early 2026, falling another 5.6% in the first eleven trading sessions.

