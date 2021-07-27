DLF to Suntech Realty — why real estate stocks are soaring?

Speaking on the reason for rise in realty stock price; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Prifitmart Securities said, "We can attribute two major reasons for the rise in real estate stock price — lower home loan interest rate and fast approaching festival season. Historically, the period is considered best period for real estate companies in terms of sale. Apart from this, recent DLF numbers have been announced and the commentary of the company promises higher sales in the festival season. Apart from this, after DLF's first quarter result announcement, market is expecting strong quarterly numbers from other real estate companies too."

