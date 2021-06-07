Stocks to buy today: On account of Indian indices trading at record high, stocks market experts have recommended investors to maintain stock specific trade and maximise their return in this rally. They said that one should look at quality stocks that are available at discounted price. Experts were of the opinion that real estate stocks have received maximum beating in the Covid-fuelled selloff. So, investors who want to buy shares today for long-term can look at realty stocks like Suntech Realty, DLF, Brigade Enterprises and Prestige Estate.

On why one should buy real estate shares Paras Bothra, President of Equity Research at Ashika Group said, "Real Estate sector has transformed in the last seven years and implementation of the RERA has played an important part in consolidation of the sector favoring organized players. Further work from home culture and demand for own houses or bigger houses have accelerated the demand, which has been sluggish for many years. In addition benign home loan rates, softer property prices, concessional stamp duty rates in certain states and different freebies provided by the developers have also worked in favor of the real estate demand to surge. Besides, construction activities have happened even in recent lockdowns and demand is likely to come back as economic activity normalizes."

Speaking on Nifty Real Index outlook Sandeep Porwal, Technical & Derivative Analyst - Institutional Desk at Ashika Group said, "A decade-long sideways range breakout is in offering for the Nifty Real index, which should end the phase of under performance both on a relative and absolute basis. A Breakout at 350 for the Realty Index augurs well for a resumption of the uptrend with an initial target of 408."

Asked about the real estate stocks to buy today Sandeep Porwal of Ashika Group said, "One can buy Suntech Realty, Brigade Enterprises and Prestige Estate stocks. Suntech Realty shares can be bought at current market price ( ₹300.60 at NSE) for the target of ₹350 maintaining stop loss at ₹280."

Speaking on Brigade Enterprises shares Sandeep Porwal said that one can buy the real estate counter at current market price for the target of ₹320. However, he advised investors to maintain strict stop loss at ₹257.

Suggesting traders to look at DLF shares as a potential trading stock today Sandeep Matta, Founder, TRADEIT Investment Advisor said, "DLF will give a breakout after breaking the immediate hurdle of ₹300. So, one is advised to buy DLF above ₹300 for immediate target of ₹325 maintaining stop loss at ₹285."

Speaking on the Prestige Estate shares Sandeep Porwal of Ashika Group said, "One can buy Prestige Estate shares at current market price for the target of ₹325. But, one must maintain the stop loss at ₹280 while taking buy position in the real estate counter."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.