DLF to Sunteck Realty — experts recommend 'buy' on these real estate stocks

On why one should buy real estate shares Paras Bothra, President of Equity Research at Ashika Group said, "Real Estate sector has transformed in the last seven years and implementation of the RERA has played an important part in consolidation of the sector favoring organized players. Further work from home culture and demand for own houses or bigger houses have accelerated the demand, which has been sluggish for many years. In addition benign home loan rates, softer property prices, concessional stamp duty rates in certain states and different freebies provided by the developers have also worked in favor of the real estate demand to surge. Besides, construction activities have happened even in recent lockdowns and demand is likely to come back as economic activity normalizes."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}