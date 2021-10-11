MUMBAI: Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, hit ₹3 trillion in market capitalisation on Monday, the 17th Indian listed company to do so. Shares of the company have surged over 70% so far this year.

The stock hit a record high of ₹4,837 apiece on the BSE today, pushing its market cap to ₹3.11 trillion. At 0251pm, the scrip traded at ₹4809, up 9.1% from previous close.

Avenue Supermarts has now joined the league of Reliance Industries Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Ltd, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, ONGC, Wipro Ltd, HCL Technologies and Asian Paints, which have all achieved this milestone.

The company reported a 46% year-on-year jump in its standalone revenue for the second quarter to ₹7,649.64 crore. According to a Goldman Sachs report, the growth was 5% ahead of its estimates.

“We believe the revenue beat was driven by stronger footfall recovery as lockdown restrictions eased during the quarter," the Goldman Sachs report said. The brokerage firm has maintained its buy rating on the stock, and raised target price to ₹4,539 from ₹4,239.

Its store count in the September quarter rose to 246 from 238 a quarter ago. The brokerage firm expects it to add 10 and 13 more outlets in the third quarter and fourth quarter, respectively.

“Given the stock’s run-up in the past one year, the key questions for investors are whether the valuation (106x FY23e PE) is ahead of fundamentals and whether there is a risk of de-rating. In our view, we are still midway in the evolving high- growth compounding construct; investors should continue to stay positive on Dmart," said HSBC Global Research. The brokerage firm has raised its target price on the stock by 30% to ₹5,500 apiece.

HSBC Global Research said that given the size of India's grocery market, value retailers, such as Dmart, can potentially have 10 times more stores than at present. This significant growth opportunity will likely run into multiple decades.

Dmart’s focussed strategy of pricing as its competitive edge and driving profits through scale and the pursuit of lower costs makes it a formidable business model to capture this value for the long term. Pandemic-led disruptions and Dmart’s rapid recovery, despite facing disruptions, increases this view significantly, HSBC Global added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.