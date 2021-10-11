D-Mart hits 3 trln in market capitalisation

“Given the stock’s run-up in the past one year, the key questions for investors are whether the valuation (106x FY23e PE) is ahead of fundamentals and whether there is a risk of de-rating. In our view, we are still midway in the evolving high- growth compounding construct; investors should continue to stay positive on Dmart," said HSBC Global Research. The brokerage firm has raised its target price on the stock by 30% to ₹5,500 apiece.