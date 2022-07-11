Avenue Supermarts shares surge as experts give 'buy' tag with 15% upside in short-term2 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2022, 02:42 PM IST
- Avenue Supermarts share prices today surged after the company reported strong Q1 numbers on Saturday
Listen to this article
DMart owner Avenue Supermarts shares surged to the tune of a1.50 per cent on Monday trade session as the company reported strong Q1FY23 results on Saturday. Avenue Supermarts share price today opened upside and went on to rise further and hit its intraday high of ₹4,087.85 apiece levels on NSE, logging near 1.50 per cent rise in Monday morning deals.