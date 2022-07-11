On Avenue Supermarts chart pattern, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Avenue Supermarts share price is in uptrend. It has strong support at ₹3650 apiece levels and any dip in the stock should be seen as buying opportunity by positional investors. This stock has minor resistance at ₹4200 but once it manages to breach this hurdle, it may soon go up to ₹4500 apiece levels in next two months time horizon." He said that the chart pattern of the stock is indicating good buying zone in between ₹3800 to ₹3900 apiece levels.