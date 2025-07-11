DMart Q1 Results: Avenue Supermarts net profit remains largely unchanged at ₹773 crore, revenue jumps 16.2% YoY

DMart Q1 results: Avenue Supermarts, backed by Radhakishan Damani, reported a slight 0.1% decline in Q1FY26 net profit, totalling 772.81 crore, down from 773.68 crore in the same quarter last year.

Riya R Alex
Updated11 Jul 2025, 06:52 PM IST
DMart Q1 results were released today.
DMart Q1 Results: Investor Radhakishan Damani-backed Avenue Supermarts, which operates the retail chain DMart, announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q1FY26) on Friday, July 11. The company reported a marginal decline of 0.1 per cent in consolidated net profit at 772.81 crore, compared to 773.68 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The hypermarket chain's revenue from operations in the first quarter of the current fiscal year surged 16.28 per cent to 16,359.7 crore, from 14,069.14 crore in the year-ago period. The total expenses for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025 rose 17.34 per cent to 15,321.66 crore from 13056.61 crore in the same period last year.

