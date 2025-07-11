DMart Q1 Results: Avenue Supermarts net profit remains largely unchanged at ₹773 crore, revenue jumps 16.2% YoY

DMart Q1 Results: Investor Radhakishan Damani-backed Avenue Supermarts, which operates the retail chain DMart, announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q1FY26) on Friday, July 11. The company reported a marginal decline of 0.1 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹772.81 crore, compared to ₹773.68 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The hypermarket chain's revenue from operations in the first quarter of the current fiscal year surged 16.28 per cent to ₹16,359.7 crore, from ₹14,069.14 crore in the year-ago period. The total expenses for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025 rose 17.34 per cent to ₹15,321.66 crore from ₹13056.61 crore in the same period last year.