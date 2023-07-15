DMart Q1FY24 Results: Net profit rises 2 % to ₹659 crore, revenue up 18 %; check details2 min read 15 Jul 2023, 03:47 PM IST
DMart Q1FY24 Results: The company reported an 18.2 per cent rise in consolidated revenue from operations at ₹11,865.44 crore compared to ₹10,038.07 crore a year ago.
DMart Q1FY24 Results: Ace investor Radhakishan Damani-backed Avenue Supermarts, which operates the retail chain DMart, announced its April-June quarter results for the current fiscal, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹658.71 crore, up two percent from ₹642.89 crore in the year-ago period.
