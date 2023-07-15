The hypermarket chain operator reported an 18.2 per cent rise in consolidated revenue from operations at ₹11,865.44 crore, compared to ₹10,038.07 crore in the corresponding period last year. The Basic Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter under review stood at Rs.10.14, compared to Rs.9.93 in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing by the firm to the stock exchanges.