D-Mart Q2 business update: Multibagger Avenue Supermarts - How ace investor Damani's firm grew in revenue, store count

D-Mart Q2 business update: Avenue Supermarts, which operates the D-Mart retail chain, reported an 18.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone revenue from operations to ₹19,206.18 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026.

The company posted standalone revenue from operations of ₹16,218.79 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing made on Saturday.

The Radhakishan Damani-led retailer had 518 stores as of September 30. The count includes its outlet in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, which is currently shut for customers as it undergoes reconstruction.

On a sequential basis, D-Mart's revenue rose 4.7% from ₹18,343.49 crore reported in the June quarter.

D-Mart, promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, sells a range of everyday home and personal products across several states and regions, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, the National Capital Region, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Avenue Supermarts Q1 results FY27 Avenue Supermarts posted an 11.3% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹860.6 crore for the June quarter, compared with ₹773 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The company’s total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, rose to ₹18,795 crore from ₹16,360 crore in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA increased 15.4% year-on-year to ₹1,499 crore from ₹1,299 crore a year earlier. The EBITDA margin also improved marginally to 8% in Q1FY27, compared with 7.9% in Q1FY26.

Avenue Supermarts added three new stores during the quarter, taking its total store count to 503, according to a regulatory filing dated July 11.

The company’s PAT margin stood at 4.6% in Q1FY27, slightly lower than 4.7% in the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, basic earnings per share (EPS) increased to ₹13.20 from ₹11.88 in Q1FY26.

Avenue Supermarts share price performance Avenue Supermarts share price has delivered a mixed performance across different timeframes. The stock has gained 0.61% over the past week and 0.12% in the last one month.

On a year-to-date basis, the shares are up 2.48%. However, the stock has declined 12.07% over three months and 10.81% over six months, indicating pressure over the medium term.

Looking at the longer-term performance, Avenue Supermarts shares have fallen 14.38% in one year and 23.11% over two years. Over a three-year period, the stock has managed a modest gain of 3.69%, while it is down 10.13% over five years.

However, the stock has delivered multibagger returns of 518.46% since listing.

Avenue Supermarts share price outlook On the technical outlook, Mahesh M Ojha, VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, Avenue Supermarts is currently witnessing a neutral trend, and the stock needs to sustain above the immediate resistance zone to gain further momentum.

“Traders should maintain a strict stop-loss at ₹3,670. On the upside, ₹3,868 is the first key resistance, followed by ₹3,924 and ₹3,966. A decisive move above these levels could strengthen the positive momentum,” Ojha said.