DMart Q2 results: Avenue Supermarts net profit rises 4% YoY to ₹685 crore, revenue surges 15%. Check details

DMart Q2 results: Avenue Supermarts announced the results for the July to September quarter on Saturday, 11 October. The company's net profits rose 3.9 % to ₹684.8 crore in the second quarter of FY26, compared to ₹659.4 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The company's revenue from operations rose 15.4% to ₹16,676.3 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2025, compared to ₹14,444.5 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

The total expenses of Avenue Supermarts for the second quarter of FY26 surged by 16% to ₹15,751.08 crore, compared to ₹13,574.83 crore in the same period a year ago.

DMart Q2 results: Avenue Supermarts share price Avenue Supermarts shares closed .30% higher at ₹4319.7 after the Friday market session. The company announced the results at market closing hours on Saturday. On Friday, Avenue Supermarts share price opened at ₹4,300.35 per share on the BSE.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2FY26 stood at ₹10.53, up from ₹10.14 in Q2FY25. DMart opened 8 new stores during the quarter, bringing our total to 432 stores as of September 30, 2025, Avenue Supermarts said in its earnings statement.

Commenting on the Q2FY26 results, Anshul Asawa, CEO-Designate, Avenue Supermarts, said, “Our revenue in Q2 FY26 grew by 15.4% over the previous year. Profit after tax (PAT) grew by 5.1% over the previous year. Two years and older DMart stores grew by 6.8% during Q2 FY26 as compared to Q2 FY25."

The company further said, “Following the government’s recent announcement on GST reforms, we passed on the benefit of reduced GST rates to all our customers, wherever applicable.”

Vikram Dasu, Whole Time Director and CEO of Avenue E-Commerce, said, “We added 10 new fulfilment centres in our existing markets and continued to invest and deepen our presence in the large metro cities. We ceased operations in 5 cities (Amritsar, Belgavi, Bhilai, Chandigarh and Ghaziabad) during the quarter. We are now present across 19 cities in India."