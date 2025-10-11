DMart Q2 results: Avenue Supermarts net profit rises 4% YoY to ₹685 crore, revenue surges 15%. Check details

DMart Q2 results: Avenue Supermarts reported a 3.9% increase in net profits for Q2 FY26, reaching 684.8 crore, up from 659.4 crore year-on-year.

Riya R Alex
Updated11 Oct 2025, 05:50 PM IST
DMart Q2 results: Avenue Supermarts announces quarterly results.
DMart Q2 results: Avenue Supermarts announces quarterly results.

DMart Q2 results: Avenue Supermarts announced the results for the July to September quarter on Saturday, 11 October. The company's net profits rose 3.9 % to 684.8 crore in the second quarter of FY26, compared to 659.4 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The company's revenue from operations rose 15.4% to 16,676.3 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2025, compared to 14,444.5 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

The total expenses of Avenue Supermarts for the second quarter of FY26 surged by 16% to 15,751.08 crore, compared to 13,574.83 crore in the same period a year ago.

Also Read | HCL Tech Q2 results preview: Revenue may rise 8-10% YoY

DMart Q2 results: Avenue Supermarts share price

Avenue Supermarts shares closed .30% higher at 4319.7 after the Friday market session. The company announced the results at market closing hours on Saturday. On Friday, Avenue Supermarts share price opened at 4,300.35 per share on the BSE.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2FY26 stood at 10.53, up from 10.14 in Q2FY25. DMart opened 8 new stores during the quarter, bringing our total to 432 stores as of September 30, 2025, Avenue Supermarts said in its earnings statement.

Also Read | Jio Financial Services to declare Q2 results 2025 on this date. Check details

Commenting on the Q2FY26 results, Anshul Asawa, CEO-Designate, Avenue Supermarts, said, “Our revenue in Q2 FY26 grew by 15.4% over the previous year. Profit after tax (PAT) grew by 5.1% over the previous year. Two years and older DMart stores grew by 6.8% during Q2 FY26 as compared to Q2 FY25."

The company further said, “Following the government’s recent announcement on GST reforms, we passed on the benefit of reduced GST rates to all our customers, wherever applicable.”

Also Read | 2900% rally in five years! Multibagger stock to be in focus on Monday

Vikram Dasu, Whole Time Director and CEO of Avenue E-Commerce, said, “We added 10 new fulfilment centres in our existing markets and continued to invest and deepen our presence in the large metro cities. We ceased operations in 5 cities (Amritsar, Belgavi, Bhilai, Chandigarh and Ghaziabad) during the quarter. We are now present across 19 cities in India."

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Avenue Supermarts
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsDMart Q2 results: Avenue Supermarts net profit rises 4% YoY to ₹685 crore, revenue surges 15%. Check details
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.