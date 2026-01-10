DMart Q3 results: Avenue Supermarts net profit rises 18.3% YoY to ₹856 crore. Check details

DMart Q3 Results: Avenue Supermarts announced the October to December quarter earnings for FY26 on Saturday, January 10, 2025. The company reported an 18.3% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹856 crore in the third quarter of the 2026 fiscal, compared to ₹724 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to an exchange filing.
Meanwhile, the company's standalone net profit stood at ₹923.05 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 17.6% higher than the same period the previous year at ₹784.65 crore.
The company's revenue from operations rose 13.3% to ₹18,100.88 crore for the quarter under review, compared to ₹15,972.55 crore in the same period.
The total expenses of Avenue Supermarts for the third quarter of FY26 surged by 12.9% to ₹16,942.62 crore, compared to ₹15,001.64 crore in the same period a year ago.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3FY26 stood at ₹13.15, up from ₹11.12 in Q3FY25.
Avenue Supermarts shares closed .43% higher at ₹3805.10 after the Friday market session. The company announced the results at market closing hours on Saturday. On Friday, Avenue Supermarts share price opened at ₹3788.55.
(More to come….)
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.