DMart Q3 results: Avenue Supermarts net profit rises 18.3% YoY to ₹856 crore. Check details

DMart Q3 Results: Avenue Supermarts announced the October to December quarter earnings for FY26 on Saturday, January 10, 2025. The company reported an 18.3% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹856 crore in the third quarter of the 2026 fiscal, compared to ₹724 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to an exchange filing.

Meanwhile, the company's standalone net profit stood at ₹923.05 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 17.6% higher than the same period the previous year at ₹784.65 crore.

The company's revenue from operations rose 13.3% to ₹18,100.88 crore for the quarter under review, compared to ₹15,972.55 crore in the same period.

The total expenses of Avenue Supermarts for the third quarter of FY26 surged by 12.9% to ₹16,942.62 crore, compared to ₹15,001.64 crore in the same period a year ago.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3FY26 stood at ₹13.15, up from ₹11.12 in Q3FY25.

DMart Q3 results: Avenue Supermarts share price Avenue Supermarts shares closed .43% higher at ₹3805.10 after the Friday market session. The company announced the results at market closing hours on Saturday. On Friday, Avenue Supermarts share price opened at ₹3788.55.