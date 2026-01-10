Mint Market
Subscribe

DMart Q3 results: Avenue Supermarts net profit rises 18.3% YoY to ₹856 crore. Check details

DMart Q3 results: Avenue Supermarts reported an 18.3% increase in consolidated net profit to 856 crore for Q3 FY26, compared to 724 crore a year ago. Standalone net profit also rose 17.6% to 923.05 crore from 784.65 crore in the previous year.

Riya R Alex
Updated10 Jan 2026, 06:15 PM IST
Advertisement
DMart Q3 results: Avenue Supermarts announces quarterly earnings today.
DMart Q3 results: Avenue Supermarts announces quarterly earnings today.

DMart Q3 Results: Avenue Supermarts announced the October to December quarter earnings for FY26 on Saturday, January 10, 2025. The company reported an 18.3% rise in consolidated net profit to 856 crore in the third quarter of the 2026 fiscal, compared to 724 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to an exchange filing.

Meanwhile, the company's standalone net profit stood at 923.05 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 17.6% higher than the same period the previous year at 784.65 crore.

Advertisement

The company's revenue from operations rose 13.3% to 18,100.88 crore for the quarter under review, compared to 15,972.55 crore in the same period.

The total expenses of Avenue Supermarts for the third quarter of FY26 surged by 12.9% to 16,942.62 crore, compared to 15,001.64 crore in the same period a year ago.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3FY26 stood at 13.15, up from 11.12 in Q3FY25.

DMart Q3 results: Avenue Supermarts share price

Avenue Supermarts shares closed .43% higher at 3805.10 after the Friday market session. The company announced the results at market closing hours on Saturday. On Friday, Avenue Supermarts share price opened at 3788.55.

Advertisement

(More to come….)

 
 
Avenue Supermarts
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsDMart Q3 results: Avenue Supermarts net profit rises 18.3% YoY to ₹856 crore. Check details
Read Next Story