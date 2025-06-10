DMart share price cracks 6% amid reports of ₹634-crore block deal in Radhakishan Damani-led stock

DMart share price slumped 6% on Tuesday amid reports of a block deal in the stock. DMart shares declined as much as 5.98% to ₹3,928.90 apiece on the NSE.
Around 16 lakh shares of Avenue Supermarts, the parent company of DMart retail chain, changed hands in multiple transactions on the stock exchanges, according to a report by CNBC-TV18. DMart shares were reportedly traded at an average price of ₹4,000, resulting in a total transaction value of approximately ₹634 crore.
The identities of the buyers and sellers involved in the Avenue Supermarts block deal remain undisclosed at this time.
Ace investor Radhakishan Damani-led Avenue Supermarts share price has gained 3% in one month and 14% in three months. The DMart share price has rallied 15% in 2025 so far, while the stock has fallen 14% in one year. Over the past two years, DMart shares have risen 13%, while the stock has delivered 72% returns in five years.
At 1:25 PM, DMart share price was trading 1.86% lower at ₹4,100.25 apiece on the BSE.
