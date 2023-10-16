DMart share price falls over 4% after Q2 results miss estimates; should you buy, sell or hold?
Avenue Supermarts, the operator of DMart retail chain, on October 14 reported a consolidated net profit of ₹623.35 crore for the second quarter of FY24, registering a drop of 9.09% from ₹685.71 crore in the year-ago period.
DMart shares declined over 4% in early trade on Monday after the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended September 2023. Avenue Supermarts or DMart fell as much as 4.09% to ₹3,771.70 apiece on the BSE.
