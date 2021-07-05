DMart share price gains after Q1 update on revenue, stores

Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal in a note said that the company's revenue was up 30% year-on-year (YoY), but 5% below its estimate and 13% below pre-Covid (Q1FY20) levels. ''Category-wise, we estimate non-Discretionary revenue (Food and non-Food FMCG), which constitutes 77% of total revenue, to have achieved 95% of pre-COVID revenue (1QFY20), with Discretionary revenue touching 60% levels,'' the brokerage said. However, Motilal Oswal said that this is much better than other listed Apparel retailers, which are expected to clock 35-45% of pre-covid levels.