Avenue Supermarts share price jumps over 5% to hit 52-week high after strong Q4 business update
Avenue Supermarts, the operator of DMart stores, reported a standalone revenue of ₹12,393.46 crore for the quarter ended March 2024.
Avenue Supermarts share price jumped over 5% to a 52-week high on Wednesday after the company reported strong growth in business for the fourth quarter of FY24. DMart shares rallied as much as 5.61% to a fresh high of ₹4,710.15 apiece on the BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started