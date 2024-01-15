DMart: Market not impressed by Q3 earnings as stock closes with marginal gains; what should investors do next?
The company's consolidated profit after tax jumped 17% YoY to ₹690 crore in Q3, led by a better product mix and lower interest costs. Its consolidated revenue from operations improved by 17% YoY to 13,572 crore in Q3FY24.
Avenue Supermarts, which operates the retail chain of DMart, has failed to impress investors with its Q3 FY24 earnings, as the company's shares in today's trading session ended with a modest 0.37% gain at ₹3,855 apiece.
