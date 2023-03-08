DMart shares down over 40% from all-time high: Buy on the dip?

Should you buy on the dip?

Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO – Hedged said the Dmart stock which has fallen almost 50% from its highs. Of late, its non-FMCG and discretionary businesses are not doing well. It has seen its valuations also being re-rated owing to its subdued outlook as markets seem to be worried that it would not be able to add stores at the pace that it had outlined and the EBITDA margin pressures owing to the inflationary impact on its input prices would prevail. Having said all that, the DMart stock or Avenue supermarkets as we know it is looking good on the charts and with this fall has become undervalued from a medium term perspective. First, the stock is at a quarterly and monthly support area around the INR 3200-3300 levels.