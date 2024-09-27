Markets
DMart is nearing an all-time high at a PE of 130. Can you still buy it?
10 min read 27 Sep 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- DMart is back near its previous highs—just 10% below its all-time peak.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MUMBAI : If you take a look at Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which operates the one-stop supermarket chain DMart, it's been quite a ride since its 2017 initial public offering. From day one, the stock had an impressive run, reaching an all-time high of around ₹5,900 in 2021, an impressive 20-fold increase from its listing price of ₹299 per share. It seemed like nothing could stop DMart's upward march, especially when it soared even higher during the first wave of covid-19 in 2020. This made sense—people were stocking up, and DMart was perfectly positioned to benefit from the demand surge.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less