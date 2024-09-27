DMart is nearing an all-time high at a PE of 130. Can you still buy it?

MUMBAI :If you take a look at Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which operates the one-stop supermarket chain DMart, it's been quite a ride since its 2017 initial public offering. From day one, the stock had an impressive run, reaching an all-time high of around ₹5,900 in 2021, an impressive 20-fold increase from its listing price of ₹299 per share. It seemed like nothing could stop DMart's upward march, especially when it soared even higher during the first wave of covid-19 in 2020. This made sense—people were stocking up, and DMart was perfectly positioned to benefit from the demand surge.