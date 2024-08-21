Markets
DMart vs Trent: Which is the best retail stock?
Equitymaster 6 min read 21 Aug 2024, 02:49 PM IST
Summary
- DMart and Trent, largely established retail players, have shown consistent growth in revenue and profits. But who’s the ultimate winner?
Indian retail industry ranks fourth globally and accounts for more than 10% of India’s gross domestic product (GDP).
