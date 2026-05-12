Do SIPs beat lumpsum investments? Here’s what data shows

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) have long been positioned as a disciplined way to build wealth in equity markets. But, a key fact for discussion remains whether SIPs actually outperform lumpsum investments over the long term.

A study by DSP Asset Managers comparing 30 years of market data across major global markets suggests that SIPs may not always generate higher headline returns than lumpsum investing, but they often deliver more consistent and resilient outcomes for investors.

According to the data compiled by the asset manager DSP using major equity indices across 16 countries, SIP investments generated positive real returns in most markets over the last 30 years, even in periods when lumpsum investments struggled after adjusting for inflation.

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“Over the long term, SIP investors have generally generated positive real returns. Even in the few markets where SIP real returns are negligible, lump sum returns in real terms have been negative, highlighting the relative resilience of systematic investing,” the DSP report said.

SIP Returns in India India stood out as one of the best-performing markets for SIP investors. Over the past 30 years, Indian equities delivered 12% SIP returns compared with 11% lumpsum returns in local currency terms. SIP real returns stood at 5%, while lumpsum real returns were lower at 4%.

The study also found that India had the highest probability of generating strong outcomes through SIPs. About 74% of the rolling five-year SIP periods delivered returns above 8%, the highest among all countries analysed. Average five-year SIP returns in India were 13%, compared with 12% average five-year lumpsum returns.

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SIP Returns in Other Markets The US market also showed SIPs slightly outperforming lumpsum investments. SIP returns in the US stood at 9%, compared with 8% for lumpsum returns over the last 30 years, while real SIP returns were 6%, compared with 5% for lumpsum investments.

However, the data indicates that SIPs do not always beat lumpsum investing in absolute returns. In countries such as Australia, France, Canada and China, lumpsum investments generated marginally higher returns than SIPs over the long run.

For instance, in the Chinese mainland equities, lumpsum returns stood at 7%, while SIP returns were lower at 4%. But real returns from lumpsum investments were 3%, compared with 1% for SIPs, highlighting the impact of inflation and market cycles.

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The study also highlighted wide variations in rolling five-year SIP returns across markets. India’s minimum five-year SIP return was negative 11%, while the maximum reached 46%. In comparison, US five-year SIP returns ranged between negative 23% and 19%.

DSP said the findings reinforce the role of SIPs as a behavioural tool rather than a “magical” return-enhancing strategy. “Disciplined investing through SIP helps mitigate behavioural errors and reduces the impact of poor timing decisions,” the report noted.

The report said that SIP acts as a hedge against behavioural biases and allows investors to participate in long-term average market outcomes. It emphasised that SIPs work best when investors stay invested for decades and continue investing across market cycles.