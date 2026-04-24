Do you know how to open a demat account?: Step-by-Step guide

Opening a Demat (Dematerialized) account in India is an easy process that is primarily conducted online, usually taking about 10-15 minutes and requiring no paperwork. This account enables you to electronically hold shares, mutual funds, ETFs, and various other securities.

It is common to open this account along with a connected trading account and bank account, facilitating effortless investing—ideal considering your interest in Indian stocks, IPOs, and market analysis.

Well-known brokers such as Zerodha, Groww, Angel One, HDFC Securities, and Upstox provide options for free or low-cost account openings, often with no brokerage fees on delivery trades.

To open a demat account, you'll need several essential documents to fulfill the KYC requirements. A PAN card is essential, as it acts as the main form of identification for all financial transactions. An Aadhaar card is often necessary for e-KYC verification using OTP-based authentication.

You must also provide your bank account details, including your account number, IFSC code, and a cancelled cheque, to link your bank account for fund transfers. In some situations, you may need additional proof of identity or address—such as a passport, voter ID, or utility bill. Finally, a passport-size photograph and your signature are required to complete the documentation process.

Step-by-Step Guide (Online Process) Step 1 Choose a Depository Participant (DP): Choose a SEBI-recognized broker/DP like Groww or Zerodha considering factors like low fees, app functionality, research features, and customer service. You can compare options using platforms like NSE or broker reviews.

Step 2 Visit the website/App and begin application: Access the broker's website (for instance, groww.in/open-demat-account), click on "Open Demat/Trading Account," and input essential information such as mobile number, email address, and PAN number.

Step 3 Complete the form: Supply personal information, nominee details, bank account information, and your trading preferences (for example, equity or F&O). Basic accounts do not require income proof.

Step 4 Finish e-KYC: Confirm your identity using Aadhaar OTP or Digilocker. Upload or submit your documents digitally.

Step 5 Sign the agreement digitally: Utilize your Aadhaar-linked mobile for your digital signature on the Client Master Agreement.

Step 6 In-Person Verification (IPV) if Necessary: Conduct a video call or use an app for new users; it is often not required for those linked to Aadhaar.

Step 7 Pay applicable fees and submit: Opening an account is generally free; payments can be made through net banking. Approval may take between 24 to 48 hours.

Step 8 Activate and Begin: You will receive your Client ID, DP ID, and login credentials through email or SMS. Link your bank account and download the app to start trading.

Also Read | Demat account additions slow in FY26 as volatility dents retail momentum

Offline option Go to a broker branch with the necessary documents for filling out forms manually and verifying your information. After the account is opened, keep track of it using the app; annual maintenance fees (AMC) can vary between ₹0 and ₹500. For trading in commodities such as gold (related to your inquiries), connect to MCX through the same broker. Always stay informed by checking for updates on SEBI and nseindia.com.