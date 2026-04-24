Do you know how to open a demat account?: Step-by-Step guide

Opening a Demat (Dematerialized) account in India is an easy process that is primarily conducted online, usually taking about 10-15 minutes and requiring no paperwork. This account enables you to electronically hold shares, mutual funds, ETFs, and various other securities.

It is common to open this account along with a connected trading account and bank account, facilitating effortless investing—ideal considering your interest in Indian stocks, IPOs, and market analysis.

Well-known brokers such as Zerodha, Groww, Angel One, HDFC Securities, and Upstox provide options for free or low-cost account openings, often with no brokerage fees on delivery trades.

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To open a demat account, you'll need several essential documents to fulfill the KYC requirements. A PAN card is essential, as it acts as the main form of identification for all financial transactions. An Aadhaar card is often necessary for e-KYC verification using OTP-based authentication.

You must also provide your bank account details, including your account number, IFSC code, and a cancelled cheque, to link your bank account for fund transfers. In some situations, you may need additional proof of identity or address—such as a passport, voter ID, or utility bill. Finally, a passport-size photograph and your signature are required to complete the documentation process.

Step-by-Step Guide (Online Process) Step 1 Choose a Depository Participant (DP): Choose a SEBI-recognized broker/DP like Groww or Zerodha considering factors like low fees, app functionality, research features, and customer service. You can compare options using platforms like NSE or broker reviews.

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Step 2 Visit the website/App and begin application: Access the broker's website (for instance, groww.in/open-demat-account), click on "Open Demat/Trading Account," and input essential information such as mobile number, email address, and PAN number.

Step 3 Complete the form: Supply personal information, nominee details, bank account information, and your trading preferences (for example, equity or F&O). Basic accounts do not require income proof.

Step 4 Finish e-KYC: Confirm your identity using Aadhaar OTP or Digilocker. Upload or submit your documents digitally.

Step 5 Sign the agreement digitally: Utilize your Aadhaar-linked mobile for your digital signature on the Client Master Agreement.

Step 6 In-Person Verification (IPV) if Necessary: Conduct a video call or use an app for new users; it is often not required for those linked to Aadhaar.

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Step 7 Pay applicable fees and submit: Opening an account is generally free; payments can be made through net banking. Approval may take between 24 to 48 hours.

Step 8 Activate and Begin: You will receive your Client ID, DP ID, and login credentials through email or SMS. Link your bank account and download the app to start trading.

Also Read | Demat account additions slow in FY26 as volatility dents retail momentum

Offline option Go to a broker branch with the necessary documents for filling out forms manually and verifying your information. After the account is opened, keep track of it using the app; annual maintenance fees (AMC) can vary between ₹0 and ₹500. For trading in commodities such as gold (related to your inquiries), connect to MCX through the same broker. Always stay informed by checking for updates on SEBI and nseindia.com.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.