Do you know how to transfer physical shares to demat account?

Changes in regulations over the past few years have increasingly encouraged investors to convert their physical share certificates into dematerialised form, facilitating a clearer, more efficient market environment.

Currently, the transfer of physical certificates is mostly phased out, with only a few legal or rare exceptions remaining. This transition also safeguards investors from various risks linked to paper-based assets, such as loss, damage, or forgery.

Dematerialisation has made record-keeping easier and has streamlined transactions, allowing them to occur more quickly. It's crucial for investors who still possess traditional certificates to learn how to convert their physical shares into electronic format to prevent potential delays and issues.

The conversion process adheres to specific procedures and timelines, so it is vital for investors to be knowledgeable before starting the conversion.

Kalp Jain, Business Head, INVasset PMS, explained that transferring physical shares into a demat account is technically referred to as dematerialisation, not a market transfer. He noted that an investor must first hold a demat account with either NSDL or CDSL through a Depository Participant (DP), and the name on the demat account must exactly match the name on the physical share certificate, including the sequence of joint holders.

He added that investors need to complete a Dematerialisation Request Form (DRF), providing details such as the company name, folio number, certificate number, distinctive numbers, and ISIN, and submit it, along with the original share certificates, to the DP. Typically, the certificates are defaced with the remark “Surrendered for Dematerialisation” before submission. The DP then forwards the request to the company’s Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA). Once the RTA verifies the documents, the physical certificates are cancelled, and an equivalent number of shares is credited to the investor’s demat account. According to CDSL, the process is generally completed within 15 days from the date the issuer or RTA receives the certificates.

Illustrating with an example, Jain said that if an investor finds an old physical certificate of 100 shares of Reliance Industries in her own name, she should first ensure that her demat account reflects the same name and KYC details. She can then submit the DRF along with the original certificate to her broker or DP and track the request until the shares are credited electronically.

However, he cautioned that if the certificate is in another person’s name—such as a deceased parent—the investor cannot directly dematerialise it into their own account. In such cases, the transmission process must be completed by submitting documents such as the death certificate, PAN, KYC details, and succession or legal heir proof, as required by the RTA.

Jain also pointed out that for shares bought in physical form but not transferred before the 2019 regulatory deadline, the Securities and Exchange Board of India has introduced a special window from 5 February 2026 to 4 February 2027 to facilitate eligible transfer-cum-demat cases involving securities purchased before April 1, 2019.

How to convert physical shares into demat form: A simple guide Individuals with physical share certificates can dematerialise them by following a defined dematerialisation procedure. Below is a clear outline of the steps required:

Step 1: Open a demat account The process begins with establishing a demat account, which is essential for holding shares in digital form. To accomplish this, you must reach out to a Depository Participant (DP) that is registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. You'll be required to complete an account-opening form, provide KYC documentation, and sign a contract that outlines the rights, duties, and applicable fees. After finalising this, you will obtain a demat account number, which allows you to hold and trade securities electronically.

Step 2: Submit shares for dematerialisation To begin, obtain a Dematerialisation Request Form (DRF) from your Depository Participant (DP). If you possess shares in several companies, you will need to complete a separate form for each. Accurately complete the DRF with the required details, including the company name, folio number, and certificate specifics, and submit it along with the original share certificates.

Each certificate must be labelled “Surrendered for Dematerialisation” to prevent any unauthorised use. The DP will send the request to the company's Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA) for confirmation. After the information is verified, the physical certificates will be cancelled, and the associated shares will be deposited into your demat account. This procedure typically takes around two to four weeks.

Step 3: Handling physical certificates after conversion Investors must not destroy physical certificates during the procedure. The RTA is tasked with cancelling and disposing of them after verification. Once the shares are successfully credited and confirmed by the DP, the physical certificates become void and have no legal standing. At this point, they can be safely discarded if kept.

Documents required to convert a physical share certificate to a demat To convert physical shares into dematerialised form, specific documents are required to facilitate a seamless shift from paper certificates to electronic ownership. Below is a list of the crucial documents and procedures to follow for the conversion of physical shares into demat form:

Demat Account: To begin, register for a Demat account online with a DP, such as a bank or stockbroker. The necessary documents include a PAN card, identity verification, address proof, bank information, and so on.

Dematerialisation Request Form (DRF): After your account becomes active and you receive a DRF from your DP, this form is essential for starting the dematerialisation process.

Original Physical Share Certificates: Provide your authentic physical share certificates together with the DRF. Make sure the information on the certificates matches what is listed in your DRF form.

Identity and Address Proof: In certain instances, your designated person might require extra documentation, such as a PAN card, Aadhaar card, or other forms of identity and address verification, to confirm your credentials.

Understanding the procedure for converting physical shares to dematerialised (demat) shares is crucial for today’s investors. Providing these documents will facilitate a seamless, secure conversion process, enabling you to reap the benefits of holding shares in a paperless format.