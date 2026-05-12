Do you know what REITs are and how they work? A simple guide for investors

REITs, or Real Estate Investment Trusts, are unique investment vehicles that enable individuals to invest in real estate without directly owning physical properties. These trusts allow investors to benefit from both rental income and property appreciation. In India, REITs are gaining popularity, offering an opportunity to diversify investments while gaining exposure to real estate assets.

Kalp Jain, a Research Analyst at INVasset PMS, stated that REITs offer a straightforward method for investors to own a fraction of income-producing real estate without directly purchasing an office building, shopping mall, or business park. A REIT aggregates funds from various investors, owns leased properties, collects rental income, covers operating and financing expenses, and allocates the majority of the remaining cash flow to its unitholders.

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In India, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulations mandate that REITs must distribute at least 90% of their net distributable cash flows, while generally at least 80% of the asset value should be comprised of completed, income-generating properties, making this investment vehicle more akin to a rental-yield asset than a purely real estate investment.

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According to Jain, investors gain returns from regular distributions and potential increases in unit prices on the exchange. India currently has several publicly listed REITs, including Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Brookfield India REIT, Nexus Select Trust, and Knowledge Realty Trust; combined, these Indian REITs distributed over ₹2,450 crore to more than 3.8 lakh unitholders in the third quarter of FY26.

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Recent instances illustrate how the model functions: Embassy REIT declared a FY26 revenue of ₹4,582 crore, a net operating income of ₹3,760 crore, and distributions amounting to ₹2,396 crore, whereas Mindspace REIT recently secured ₹500 crore through 10-year non-convertible debentures, demonstrating that REITs also tap into debt markets for refinancing and expansion. The primary risks include occupancy rates, rental increases, interest rates, debt levels, and property valuations, believes Jain.

Key characteristics of REITs in India 1. Framework: REITs function as trusts that possess and oversee income-generating real estate properties, including office complexes, shopping malls, hotels, and, occasionally, residential units. These properties are managed by professional administrators.

2. Income allocation: REITs are required to distribute a significant portion of their rental revenue—usually at least 90%—to shareholders. This guarantees a consistent flow of periodic income.

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3. Diversification: Investing in REITs allows investors to gain access to a portfolio of properties rather than just one, helping mitigate concentration risk.

4. Professional oversight: REITs are overseen by skilled teams that handle acquisitions, leasing, and operations, thereby alleviating investors' daily property management responsibilities.

5. Regulatory supervision: In India, REITs are overseen by the SEBI, which ensures transparency, regulatory compliance, and investor protection.

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How to invest in REITs in India? 1. Direct investment: Investors can purchase units of publicly listed REITs via stock exchanges using a brokerage account, much like they would with stocks.

2. REIT ETFs: Exchange-traded funds that track REITs offer diversified exposure to various REITs in a single investment.

3. Mutual funds: Real estate-oriented mutual funds may allocate a portion of their portfolios to REITs, enabling investors to benefit from professional fund management.

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Types of REITs Equity REITs: Manage and hold income-generating properties (the most prevalent type). Mortgage REITs: Invest in mortgages and property-related debt securities. Hybrid REITs: Merge both equity and mortgage investments. Public vs Private: Publicly traded REITs are available on exchanges; private REITs are not publicly listed.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.