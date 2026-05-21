Do you know what Stagflation is? What are its causes, warning signs and market impact?

India may be entering a stagflationary phase as slowing growth, persistent inflation, and widening balance-of-payments stress converge, Systematix said in its report.

The brokerage noted that the recent ₹3 per litre fuel price hike and rising wholesale inflation could push CPI inflation toward the 6–7% range in the second half of FY27.

It added that the RBI may face increasing pressure to reverse monetary easing, while the rupee could weaken beyond the ₹100 mark, weighing on rate-sensitive sectors such as BFSI, real estate and capital-intensive industries.

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Let’s understand what stagflation really means.

What Is Stagflation? Stagflation represents one of the toughest economic challenges for any nation, as it combines three significant issues: sluggish economic growth, elevated inflation, and rising unemployment.

The term itself is a combination of the words “stagnation” and “inflation.” Simply put, it refers to an economic environment where prices continue to rise, even as economic performance declines and employment opportunities diminish.

In contrast to a typical economic cycle, in which inflation tends to increase during periods of strong growth and decrease during recessions, stagflation presents the worst scenarios of both — high living costs combined with weak economic growth.

What Causes Stagflation? Stagflation may arise from various factors that simultaneously hinder economic growth while keeping inflation high.

Supply chain disruptions caused by conflicts, health crises, natural disasters, or trade barriers can raise production costs and limit supply, driving prices higher. Significant increases in crude oil and energy prices further contribute to inflation by raising transportation and manufacturing expenses across different sectors.

Errors in policy can also play a role: overly lenient monetary policy can drive inflation, while overly stringent tightening may hinder growth and employment. Furthermore, geopolitical conflicts and global uncertainty frequently disrupt trade routes, diminish investor confidence, and raise commodity prices, generating stagflationary pressures on the economy.

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Key signs of stagflation in an economy In the current scenarios, Bhuvan Gupta, CIO at Client First Capital Limited, said stagflation concerns are gradually emerging globally due to the combined impact of rising oil prices amid the Middle East conflict and increasing inflation expectations. He noted that this is reflected in the surge in the US 10-year Treasury yield to around 4.65%, with markets beginning to price in the possibility of another rate hike in the upcoming June Federal Reserve meeting under new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh.

According to Gupta, rising bond yields increase borrowing costs for both consumers and corporations, putting economic activity under pressure. He also highlighted that beyond the current oil shock, the rapid rise and adoption of artificial intelligence remains a longer-term structural concern. Gupta said the growing use of AI to improve productivity could have widespread implications for middle-class employment and income levels globally, including in India.

How does stagflation impact stock markets? According to experts, stagflation — a rare economic condition marked by slowing growth and high inflation — is generally considered negative for equity markets.

Mohit Gulati, CIO and Managing Partner at ITI Growth Opportunities Fund, said stagflation creates a difficult environment for stocks as economic growth slows, inflation rises, and employment weakens. He noted that such conditions typically hurt corporate earnings, compress valuations and trigger foreign capital outflows. However, Gulati believes India remains structurally resilient due to its large, consumption-driven economy and the rising aspirations of its 140 crore population, which continue to support domestic demand even amid global macroeconomic disruptions.

Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Ltd, said stagflation negatively impacts equities because high inflation weakens consumer demand while rising input costs squeeze corporate margins, leading to slower earnings growth. However, he added that India currently faces no major risk of stagflation. In the worst-case scenario, he expects India’s GDP growth to moderate to around 6% and inflation to rise to about 5.5% in FY27, levels that do not indicate a stagflationary environment for Indian markets.

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Inflation vs Stagflation: What’s the Difference?

Aspect Inflation Stagflation Definition A rise in the general price level of goods and services A combination of high inflation, slow growth and rising unemployment Economic Growth Usually occurs during strong or healthy growth Occurs during weak or slowing growth Employment Employment levels are generally stable or improving Unemployment tends to rise Consumer Demand Strong demand drives prices higher Demand weakens even as prices continue rising Business Environment Companies often benefit from higher sales growth Businesses face weak demand and rising costs Policy Challenge Central banks can control inflation through rate hikes Harder to manage because controlling inflation may hurt growth further Impact on Markets Markets may remain supported if growth stays healthy Generally negative for equities and economic sentiment Typical Cause Demand-pull or moderate cost-push pressures Supply shocks, oil crises, geopolitical tensions or policy mistakes Historical Example Normal expansionary economic cycles 1970s global oil crisis