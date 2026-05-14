Do you know what upstream and downstream companies are? How do changes in crude oil prices impact them?

Upstream and downstream refer to a company's position in the supply chain. Upstream functions focus on acquiring raw materials and manufacturing, primarily on supply management. This involves extraction, sourcing, and research and development efforts to obtain inputs effectively. Conversely, downstream processes involve the processing, distribution, promotion, and selling of finished goods to final consumers, emphasising demand generation and customer satisfaction.

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In the oil and gas industry, upstream refers to exploration and drilling activities, midstream to transportation and storage, and downstream to refining crude oil into fuels and distributing them to end users.

Upstream Operations (Supply & Production) Upstream industries focus on acquiring raw materials and getting them ready for manufacturing. Their main objective is to secure a dependable and economical supply of inputs. Common examples include mining, farming, crude oil exploration, and suppliers of raw materials. Expenses at this stage primarily cover research and development, extraction, and sourcing.

Downstream Operations (Distribution & Sales) Downstream businesses manage the concluding phases—processing, distribution, retail, and customer interactions. They concentrate on efficiently delivering products and satisfying market needs. Examples of such companies include refineries, retail outlets, logistics firms, and marketing agencies. Expenses in this segment include transportation costs, advertising fees, and sales-related expenditures.

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Key Differences Aspect Upstream Downstream Position Closer to raw material source Closer to end consumer Focus Extraction, sourcing, production Processing, marketing, sales Goal Supply reliability, cost control Demand fulfilment, customer reach Examples Mining, oil exploration Refineries, retail, logistics Cost Drivers R&D, raw material acquisition Distribution, marketing, sales

How crude prices impact oil companies differently Mohit Gulati, CIO and managing partner of ITI Growth Opportunities Fund, explained that crude oil impacts upstream and downstream companies very differently.

Upstream companies, which produce crude oil, usually benefit when prices rise because they earn more per barrel sold. Higher crude generally means stronger revenues and profitability for oil producers.

Downstream companies, such as refiners and fuel retailers, face a more complex situation. Rising crude prices increase their input costs, and in India, their margins are also influenced by government policy, fuel price controls, and the extent to which the increase can realistically be passed on to consumers.

Gulati believes that's why a spike in crude prices may boost upstream earnings while putting pressure on downstream balance sheets at the same time.

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“For investors, it’s a reminder that in India’s energy sector, crude oil is not a one-way trade; the impact depends entirely on where a company sits in the value chain,” said Gulati.

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Upstream vs Downstream: Who gains when oil rises? Harshal Dasani, Business Head, INVasset PMS, said that upstream players such as ONGC and Oil India are engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. When crude prices rise, their realisations improve, typically boosting revenue, operating profit, and cash flows. With Brent crude currently around $106 per barrel, the environment remains favourable for upstream earnings. However, gains may be moderated by factors such as windfall taxes, subsidy-sharing, declining output from mature fields, and currency movements. In essence, upstream performs best when oil prices are firm, and policy intervention remains limited.

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On the other hand, Dasani explained that downstream companies such as IOC, BPCL, and HPCL purchase crude oil and refine it into fuels such as petrol, diesel, LPG, and ATF. For them, crude is a key input, so rising prices increase costs and put pressure on working capital. If retail fuel prices are not adjusted accordingly, marketing margins come under strain.

While strong refining margins can offer some cushion, sharp spikes in crude typically weigh on sentiment. Lower crude prices are more favourable for downstream players, whereas higher prices benefit upstream companies. Integrated players like Reliance Industries straddle both segments, with performance linked to refining, petrochemicals, and retail dynamics, added Dasani.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.