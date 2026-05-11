Do you know why companies opt for share buybacks?

A share or stock buyback occurs when a company repurchases its own shares from current shareholders, either through a tender offer or by purchasing shares on the open market. Usually, in the tender method, companies propose a price above the current market price, making it appealing for shareholders to participate.

With the open market method, companies acquire shares directly from the secondary market over time. On the other hand, the tender offer permits shareholders to submit a portion of their holdings during a designated timeframe. Buybacks are often viewed as an alternative to dividends for rewarding shareholders.

Advertisement

From an investor's perspective, an announcement of a buyback is typically seen as a demonstration of confidence in the company's future. It indicates that management considers the stock to be undervalued and believes reinvesting in its own shares is a more advantageous use of financial resources. This perception can enhance sentiment and, at times, bolster the stock price.

Nonetheless, although buybacks may signal optimism about future growth, they do not guarantee higher valuations. Investors should assess them within the broader context of the business fundamentals, the capital allocation strategy, and the long-term growth outlook.

Also Read | 5 common mistakes that can drain your portfolio and how to avoid them

Mohit Gulati, CIO and Managing Partner at ITI Growth Opportunities Fund, said that buybacks are often the loudest signal of promoter confidence in their own business. Following the sharp correction in mid- and small-cap stocks, many promoters are reassessing valuations and finding their stocks undervalued. In such cases, deploying capital into buybacks becomes more attractive than pursuing inorganic growth or holding excess cash.

Advertisement

Gulati added that the significance of buybacks goes beyond financial engineering—they serve as a strong signalling tool. In volatile markets, capital allocation reflects conviction, and when promoters invest in their own shares, it indicates belief in the company’s long-term growth story despite near-term uncertainties. Buybacks can also help stabilise market sentiment by creating a confidence floor when valuations deviate from fundamentals.

Further, Kalp Jain, Research Analyst, INVasset PMS, explained that buybacks reduce the number of shares outstanding, thereby improving earnings per share and return ratios, while also returning surplus cash to shareholders. In India, buybacks are largely conducted through the tender route, where investors can tender shares at a fixed price—usually at a premium—with regulatory provisions such as reservation for small shareholders. The stock exchange route has been phased out effective 1 April 2025.

Advertisement

Jain cautioned that investors should look beyond the headline premium and evaluate factors such as acceptance ratio, tax implications, record date, and the company's capital deployment efficiency. Recent examples include Wipro approving a ₹15,000 crore buyback at ₹250 per share, Aurobindo Pharma announcing an ₹800 crore buyback at ₹1,475 per share, and Bajaj Auto unveiling a ₹5,633 crore buyback at ₹12,000 per share. Jain noted that while buybacks can support sentiment, they should not be seen as an automatic buy signal, and investors should carefully assess valuations and business fundamentals.

Also Read | Do you know how to transfer physical shares to demat account?

Reasons for Share Buybacks Share buybacks are a common corporate strategy used to return value to shareholders and optimise capital allocation. Companies may choose to repurchase their own shares for several strategic and financial reasons.

Advertisement

One of the primary drivers is excess cash. When companies generate strong cash flows but lack sufficient high-return investment opportunities, buybacks become an efficient way to deploy surplus funds. Instead of holding idle cash on the balance sheet, companies can enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

Buybacks are also considered a tax-efficient way to reward shareholders, compared to dividends in certain jurisdictions. While dividends are often taxed multiple times, buybacks can offer a more streamlined tax treatment, making them attractive for both companies and investors.

Another important reason is ownership consolidation. By reducing the number of shares in circulation, promoters or existing major shareholders can increase their voting power and strengthen control over the company. This can help avoid potential conflicts or dilution of decision-making authority.

Advertisement

Companies may also undertake buybacks to signal that their stock is undervalued. When management believes the market price does not reflect the company’s true intrinsic value, buying back shares sends a positive signal to investors, often improving sentiment and confidence.

Beyond these, buybacks are used to improve financial ratios and overall valuation, while also serving as an alternative to dividends for distributing profits.

Impact of Share Buybacks Share buybacks have a significant effect on a company’s financial statements and how investors perceive it. One of the most immediate consequences is the impact on earnings per share (EPS). As the total number of shares outstanding decreases after a buyback while net income stays the same, EPS rises, giving the impression that the company is more profitable on a per-share basis.

Advertisement

Buybacks also affect the balance sheet. The cash used to repurchase shares reduces the company’s cash reserves and total assets. Simultaneously, shareholder equity declines, which can improve financial ratios such as Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA). This transaction is recorded as a cash outflow in the financing activities section of the cash flow statement.

In the market's eyes, stock buybacks are often seen as an indication of management's confidence. They convey that the company believes its shares are undervalued and that it has a positive outlook for the future. This perception can bolster investor morale and help elevate stock prices.

In summary, buybacks create value for shareholders. Increased earnings per share, improved return ratios, and heightened market confidence can enhance the stock's appeal, potentially leading to greater long-term returns for investors.

Advertisement

Also Read | Why PM Modi asked Indians to avoid buying gold and what it means for prices

Aspect Key Insight Impact Excess Cash Utilisation Deploys surplus funds efficiently Improves capital allocation Tax Efficiency Often more tax-friendly than dividends Higher net returns for investors Ownership Consolidation Reduces number of shareholders Increases promoter control Undervaluation Signal Indicates confidence in stock value Boosts investor sentiment EPS Impact Fewer shares outstanding Higher earnings per share Balance Sheet Effect Cash and equity decline Improves ROE, ROA Investor Perception Signals confidence in business Enhances market reputation Shareholder Value Better financial metrics Supports long-term stock performance

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.