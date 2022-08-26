Do you own this multibagger stock going to give a 450% dividend soon?

The shares of AIA Engineering Ltd closed today on the NSE at ₹2,549.00 apiece, down by 1.71% from the previous close of ₹2,593.35 per share. The stock price has risen from ₹113.72 as of 16th December 2005 to the current price level which logs in a multibagger return and an all-time high of 2,141.47%. In the last 5 years, the stock has gained 93.82% and 31.87% in the last 1 year. On a YTD basis, the stock has gained 37.36% so far in 2022. On the NSE the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹2,654.10 on (11-August-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹1,475.05 on (07-March-2022) indicating that at the current price level the stock is trading 3.95% below the high and 72.80% above the low.