Docmode Health Tech IPO allotment finalised; here's how to check allotment status
Docmode Health Technologies IPO allotment status can be checked on the registrar's website or on NSE. Grey market premium is ₹40 per share, indicating a 51% increase from the issue price. The IPO received bids for 17,35,71,200 shares against the available 8,06,400 shares.
Docmode Health Technologies IPO Allotment: Docmode Health Technologies initial public offering (IPO) witnessed robust investor participation throughout the three-day bidding period from January 25 to January 30. The IPO garnered an exceptional response across all investor categories.
