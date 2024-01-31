Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Docmode Health Tech IPO allotment finalised; here's how to check allotment status
Docmode Health Tech IPO allotment finalised; here's how to check allotment status

A Ksheerasagar

Docmode Health Technologies IPO allotment status can be checked on the registrar's website or on NSE. Grey market premium is 40 per share, indicating a 51% increase from the issue price.



Docmode Health Technologies IPO Allotment: Docmode Health Technologies initial public offering (IPO) witnessed robust investor participation throughout the three-day bidding period from January 25 to January 30. The IPO garnered an exceptional response across all investor categories.

The allotment for Docmode Health's IPO has been finalised. Investors can check their allotment status on the registrar, Bigshare Services Ltd's website. The company shares are set to be listed on NSE SME, with the tentative listing date being February 2, 2024.

Also Read: Nova Agritech share price makes a positive debut, stock lists with 34% premium at Rs55 on NSE

Given the oversubscription in the retail category, the allocation of shares to Retail Individual Investors (RII) will be done on a proportionate basis. For those investors who don't receive an allotment, Docmode Health Tech will initiate the refund process of the application money on February 1, 2024.

Concurrently, investors who were allotted shares will see them credited to their demat accounts on the same day following the refund.

Steps to check the IPO allotment status on Bigshare

1 Login at the direct Bigshare Services website: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

2: Select 'Docmode Health Technologies IPO'

3: Select 'Application Number', 'Demat Account', or PAN. (For convenience, here we are taking the Application Number.)

4: Enter Application Number

5: Enter Captcha, and

6 Click on the 'SUBMIT' option below

Your Docmode Health Technologies IPO allotment status will be visible on your screen.

Docmode Health Technologies IPO GMP today

Docmode Health Technologies GMP today, or grey market premium today, is 40 per share, according to stock market observers. This indicates Docmode Health shares are trading higher by 51% to the issue price of 79 per share in the grey market.

Also Read: PB Fintech stock crosses its IPO price after 2 years, gains 12.5% on robust Q3 results

Subscription overview

The IPO received bids for 17,35,71,200 shares as against the 8,06,400 shares available for subscription, translating into a subscription rate of 215 times. The segment allocated for retail investors saw a subscription rate of 230 times, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed by 194.90 times, according to data from Chittorgarh.com.

