Dodla Dailry IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹85 to ₹87. The public issue share price in the grey market has been oscillating around ₹90 ever since it got opened for subscription for the bidders. According to market observers share price premium in the grey market reflects strong listing of the public issue and hence those who have applied for the issue are expected to keep their fingers crossed ahead of the Dodla Dairy allotment date, which is 23rd June 2021. Some market experts said that financials of the company is quite strong and those who get Dodla Dairy shares tomorrow can expect to get listing gains as financials of the company is also signaling strong listing. They went on to add that reasonable issue price and small issue size would help Dodla Dairy in getting decent subscription and may help the stock perform on its debut. So, it's obvious for the issue bidders to know the allotment status when the allotment is finalised.

How to check Dodla Dairy IPO allotment status

One can check Dodla Dairy IPO allotment status online by simply logging in at the BSE website bseindia.com or at the official registrar's website or on this direct link — kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

Here is how to check Dodla Dairy IPO allotment status on KFintech website

1] Click at KFintech's direct link — https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;

2] Click at IP allotment status on any of the three options;

3] Select IPO;

4] Click at 'Application No' option;

5] Select application type;

6] Enter application number;

7] Enter security code or captcha;

8] Click at 'Submit' button; and

9] Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on your computer monitor or on the Android screen.

How to check Dodla Dairy IPO allotment status on BSE website

1] Click at the direct link of BSE website — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Choose 'Equity' option on the opened page;

3] select IPO from the 'Issue Name' drop-down;

4] Enter application number;

5] Enter PAN number;

6] Click at 'I'm Not a Robot';

7] Click at 'Search' button; and

8] Your Dodla Dairy IPO allotment status will be displayed on your computer monitor or on the Android screen.

Dodla Dairy IPO allotment date, other details

The Dodla Dairy public issue allotment date is 23rd June 2021. Initiation of refund for those who failed to get into the list of lucky allotees will begin on 24th June 2021 while credit of shares into the Demat Account of allotees will take place on 25th June 2021.

Dodla Dairy IPO listing date is 28th June 2021 and it will be listed at both NSE (National Stock Exchange) and BSE Bombay Stock Exchange).

