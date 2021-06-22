Dodla Dairy IPO: GMP remains steady. How to check allotment status

Dodla Dailry IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹85 to ₹87. The public issue share price in the grey market has been oscillating around ₹90 ever since it got opened for subscription for the bidders. According to market observers share price premium in the grey market reflects strong listing of the public issue and hence those who have applied for the issue are expected to keep their fingers crossed ahead of the Dodla Dairy allotment date, which is 23rd June 2021. Some market experts said that financials of the company is quite strong and those who get Dodla Dairy shares tomorrow can expect to get listing gains as financials of the company is also signaling strong listing. They went on to add that reasonable issue price and small issue size would help Dodla Dairy in getting decent subscription and may help the stock perform on its debut. So, it's obvious for the issue bidders to know the allotment status when the allotment is finalised.