Dodla Dairy IPO (Initial Public Offer) has opened for subscription from today and it will remail open for bidding till 18th June 2021. The integrated dairy company has fixed Dodla Dairy IPO price band at ₹421 to ₹428. According to experts, reasonable issue price and small issue size would help in getting decent subscription and may help the stock perform on its debut. In the grey market, Dodla Dairy shares are quoting at a premium of ₹80, indicating a decent listing for the public issue.

Here are the 10 key details about the Dodla Dairy IPO:

1] Dodla Dairy IPO GMP: According to market observers, Dodla Dairy IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹80 that means the market observers are expecting Dodla Dairy IPO listing at ₹80 above the offered issue price by the company promoters.

2] Expert opinion on Dodla Dairy IPO: Speaking on the Dodla Dairy IPO fundamentals Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "Dodla Dairy is an integrated dairy company based in south India primarily deriving all of its revenue from the sale of milk and dairy based VAPs in the branded consumer market. There has been muted growth over the past few years and the future growth prospect doesn’t seem to be much creamy. The sale of milk is the primary revenue driver while the Value Added Product segment should be a deciding factor for the company going ahead." The market expert who deals in pre-IPO and unlisted shares went on to add that the reasonable issue price and small issue size should help in getting decent subscription and may help the stock perform on its debut.

Suggesting IPO investors to subscribe Saurabh Joshi Research Analyst at Marwadi Shares and Finance Ltd said, "Considering FY 21 annualized EPS of 26.08 on a post-issue basis, the company is going to list at PE of 16.41X with a market cap of ₹25,463 mn while its listed peers namely Hatsun Agro and Parag Milk are trading at a PE of 81.1X and 67.6X. We recommend to “Subscribe" this IPO as the company is one of the largest dairy companies in the branded consumer market with a strong distribution network and is available at a reasonable valuation compared to its peers.

3] Dodla Dairy IPO price band: The company has fixed price band of its public issue at ₹421 to ₹428.

4] Dodla Dairy IPO lot size: Lot size of the IPO comprises 35 shares that mean one bidder will have to apply for at least 35 Dodla Dairy shares. As one bidder can apply for maximum 13 lots, one can apply for maximum 455 company shares.

5] Dodla Dairy IPO allotment date: The allotment for Dodla Dairy public offer is likely to take place on 23rd June 2021. Initiation of refund will happen on 24th June while shares will be credited to the Demat Account of allotees on 25th June 2021.

6] Dodla Dairy IPO listing date: Listing of the Dodla Dairy IPO will take place on 28th June 2021.

7] Dodla Dairy IPO listing platforms: The public offer will get listed at both NSE (National Stock Exchange) and BSE (Bombay stock Exchange).

8] Dodla Dairy IPO investment limit: As a bidder is allowed to bid for a minimum one lot and maximum 13 lots and one lot comprises 35 company shares, a bidder can invest in the IPO with minimum ₹14,980 ( ₹428 X 35) while one can invest maximum ₹1,94,740 ( ₹428 X 428).

9] Dodla Dairy IPO promoters holding: Currently, Dodla Dairy promoters hold 68.52 per cent shares which will go down to 64.17 per cent after the listing.

10] Dodla Dairy IPO issue type: The public issue is a book build issue with a face value of ₹10 per shares.

