Dodla Dairy IPO: Grey market premium (GMP), other details in 10 points

2] Expert opinion on Dodla Dairy IPO: Speaking on the Dodla Dairy IPO fundamentals Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "Dodla Dairy is an integrated dairy company based in south India primarily deriving all of its revenue from the sale of milk and dairy based VAPs in the branded consumer market. There has been muted growth over the past few years and the future growth prospect doesn’t seem to be much creamy. The sale of milk is the primary revenue driver while the Value Added Product segment should be a deciding factor for the company going ahead." The market expert who deals in pre-IPO and unlisted shares went on to add that the reasonable issue price and small issue size should help in getting decent subscription and may help the stock perform on its debut.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}