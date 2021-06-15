Subscribe
Dodla Dairy IPO: Grey market premium today at 180, should you subscribe?

Premium
Dodla Dairy IPO allotment date is 23rd June 2021 and the tentative date for Dodla Dairy IPO listing is 28th June 2021.
1 min read . 07:48 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Dodla Dairy IPO will open for subscription on 16th June and it will remain open for bidding till 18th June 2021

Dodla Dairy IPO (Initial Public Offer) is going to open on 16th June 2021. While IPO investors are looking at various fundamentals of the company, Dodla Dairy IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today has soared at 180. According to experts, this high GMP number of the Dodla Dairy IPO reflects that market is bullish on the public issue.

Speaking on the Dodla Dairy IPO grey market premium today Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Dodla Dairy IPO GMP today is 180 that means market is expecting Dodla IPO listing to the tune of 601 to 628, which is a good sign for the promoters of the company as the public issue is opening tomorrow on 16th June 2021."

Highlighting on what an IPO grey market premiums means for an IPO Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "An IPO grey market premium is nothing but an expectation of the market the listing gains on the particular date. The Dodla Dairy IPO GMP today is 180, which means the market is expecting the Dodla Dairy IPO listing 180 up from its issue price."

Dodla Dairy IPO price band is fixed at 421 to 428 and one lot of the public issue will contain 35 shares of the company.

Important Dodla Dairy IPO dates

Dodla Dairy IPO will open for subscription on 16th June and it will remain open for bidding till 18th June 2021. Dodla Dairy IPO allotment date is 23rd June 2021 and the tentative date for Dodla Dairy IPO listing is 28th June 2021.

