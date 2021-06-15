Dodla Dairy IPO: Grey market premium today at 180, should you subscribe?

Highlighting on what an IPO grey market premiums means for an IPO Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "An IPO grey market premium is nothing but an expectation of the market the listing gains on the particular date. The Dodla Dairy IPO GMP today is ₹180, which means the market is expecting the Dodla Dairy IPO listing ₹180 up from its issue price."