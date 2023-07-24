Dodla Dairy share price hits all-high on robust Q1FY24 earnings; check details

Dodla Dairy share price hits all-high on robust Q1FY24 earnings; check details1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 02:05 PM IST
Dodla Dairy's share price rose over 18% to an all-time high after the company reported strong Q1FY24 earnings. Profit after tax climbed 40.3% YoY to ₹35 crores and operating revenues jumped 14.8% YoY. The company aims to maintain its competitive edge and achieve sustainable growth.
Dodla Dairy share price rose over 18% and touched an all-time high on Monday's trading session following company's robust Q1FY24 (April-June) earnings. Dodla Dairy shares opened at ₹779.95 apiece on BSE, the stock hit an intraday high at ₹908.40 and low at ₹774.35.
