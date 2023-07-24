Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Dodla Dairy share price hits all-high on robust Q1FY24 earnings; check details

Dodla Dairy share price hits all-high on robust Q1FY24 earnings; check details

1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 02:05 PM IST Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dodla Dairy's share price rose over 18% to an all-time high after the company reported strong Q1FY24 earnings. Profit after tax climbed 40.3% YoY to 35 crores and operating revenues jumped 14.8% YoY. The company aims to maintain its competitive edge and achieve sustainable growth.

Dodla Dairy shares opened at 779.95 apiece on BSE, the stock hit an intraday high at 908.40 and low at 774.35.

Dodla Dairy share price rose over 18% and touched an all-time high on Monday's trading session following company's robust Q1FY24 (April-June) earnings. Dodla Dairy shares opened at 779.95 apiece on BSE, the stock hit an intraday high at 908.40 and low at 774.35.

Dodla Dairy share price rose over 18% and touched an all-time high on Monday's trading session following company's robust Q1FY24 (April-June) earnings. Dodla Dairy shares opened at 779.95 apiece on BSE, the stock hit an intraday high at 908.40 and low at 774.35.

According to the company's exchange filing, its profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended in June of fiscal 2024 climbed 40.3% year over year (YoY) to 35 crores, and PAT margins increased by 77 basis points YoY to 4.2% in Q1 FY24.

According to the company's exchange filing, its profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended in June of fiscal 2024 climbed 40.3% year over year (YoY) to 35 crores, and PAT margins increased by 77 basis points YoY to 4.2% in Q1 FY24.

Operating Revenues jumped by 14.8% YoY to 8,23.4 crore in Q1 FY24 from 7,17.0 crore in Q1 FY23. While the company's international business generated revenues of 60.6 crore in Q1 FY24, its domestic business increased by 16.1% YoY to 762.8 crore.In Q1 FY24, EBITDA increased by 33.9% YoY to 60.3 crore.

Operating Revenues jumped by 14.8% YoY to 8,23.4 crore in Q1 FY24 from 7,17.0 crore in Q1 FY23. While the company's international business generated revenues of 60.6 crore in Q1 FY24, its domestic business increased by 16.1% YoY to 762.8 crore.In Q1 FY24, EBITDA increased by 33.9% YoY to 60.3 crore.

EBITDA margin increased by 104 bps YoY to 7.3% as a result of declining other expenses (89 bps YoY) and reduced raw material prices (44 bps YoY). Employee costs, however, increased by 29 bps YoY in Q1 FY24.

EBITDA margin increased by 104 bps YoY to 7.3% as a result of declining other expenses (89 bps YoY) and reduced raw material prices (44 bps YoY). Employee costs, however, increased by 29 bps YoY in Q1 FY24.

Dodla Dairy's managing director, Dodla Sunil Reddy, commented on the results, stating that the company had achieved a quarterly revenue milestone of 800 crore for the first time in Q1 FY24, growing by 14.8% year over year.

Dodla Dairy's managing director, Dodla Sunil Reddy, commented on the results, stating that the company had achieved a quarterly revenue milestone of 800 crore for the first time in Q1 FY24, growing by 14.8% year over year.

"The company’s Value-Added Products (VAP) and Fat & Fat products sales surged by 12.9% YoY to 258.6 crore aided by extended summer season coupled with diversified product portfolio and strong brand recall. Dodla’s VAP sales contributed 32.0% to the overall revenues in Q1FY24.

"The company’s Value-Added Products (VAP) and Fat & Fat products sales surged by 12.9% YoY to 258.6 crore aided by extended summer season coupled with diversified product portfolio and strong brand recall. Dodla’s VAP sales contributed 32.0% to the overall revenues in Q1FY24.

The industry has already started to experience some benefits of the upcoming flush season of 2023-24 which is likely to peak by September-October 2023. Dodla Dairy aims to maintain its competitive edge in the industry with farmer centric approach, thrust on quality & innovation, regular capacity expansion plans and the ability to adapt to the evolving market dynamics, thereby leading the company towards sustainable growth," said Reddy in an exchange filing.

The industry has already started to experience some benefits of the upcoming flush season of 2023-24 which is likely to peak by September-October 2023. Dodla Dairy aims to maintain its competitive edge in the industry with farmer centric approach, thrust on quality & innovation, regular capacity expansion plans and the ability to adapt to the evolving market dynamics, thereby leading the company towards sustainable growth," said Reddy in an exchange filing.

On the technical front, as per trendlyne data, the stock price rose 79.6% and outperformed its sector by 70.4% in the past year.

On the technical front, as per trendlyne data, the stock price rose 79.6% and outperformed its sector by 70.4% in the past year.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 02:05 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.