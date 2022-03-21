Dodla Dairy shares hit 20% upper circuit on Krishna Milks acquisition deal

Dodla was incorporated in 1995 and production commenced in 1997, and since then has expanded into a wide range of portfolios consisting of Milk, Butter Milk, Ghee, Curd, Paneer, Flavoured Milk, Doodh Peda, Ice Cream, and Sweets. The company's distribution and marketing operations consist of the distribution of our products through 40 sales offices, 3,285 distribution agents, 861 milk distributors, and 544 milk product distributors across 11 states in India.